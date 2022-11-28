Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TxDOT announces nightly closures for SH-358 (SPID) Ramp Reversal Project

Road closed sign
Stock photo (AP)
On Monday, July 25 from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, all southbound US 181 mainlanes will be closed between Beach Avenue and Burleson Street.
Road closed sign
Posted at 11:03 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 12:03:47-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced nightly closures of mainlanes, ramps and flyovers as part of the SH 358, or South Padre Island Drive Ramp Reversal Project.

According to a release from TxDOT, the closures include the eastbound SH-358 mainlanes, eastbound Airline Road exit ramp and the eastbound frontage road between Staples Street and Airline Road.

Workers will also close the SH-286 (Crosstown) flyovers to eastbound SH-358 on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The closures are needed for pavement work, the release states.

The closures are as follows:

SH-358 Eastbound Mainlane and Ramp Closures

  • The eastbound exit ramp to Airline will be closed 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m., and Tuesday. Drivers will be able to use the next open exit ramp and turnaround.
  • All eastbound mainlanes will close at Ayers Street on Wednesday and Thursday, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. All drivers will exit Ayers, continue on the eastbound frontage road, and may re-enter the mainlanes after Weber Road.

SH-286 (Crosstown Expressway) Ramp Closures

The flyovers from northbound and southbound SH-286 (Crosstown) to eastbound SH-358 will be closed Wednesday and Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights. 

    • All northbound SH-286 drivers wishing to access eastbound SH-358 may use the Holly Road exit, travel north on the SH-286 frontage road to the SH-358 eastbound frontage road, and enter eastbound SH-358 at the next open entrance ramp.
    • All southbound SH-286 drivers wishing to access eastbound SH-358 traffic may use the Holly exit, use the turnaround at Holly, travel north on the SH-286 frontage road to the SH-358 eastbound frontage road, and enter eastbound SH-358 at the next open entrance ramp.

    SH-358 Eastbound Frontage Road Closures

    Frontage road closures will happen between Staples and Airline for pavement work, and one frontage road lane will remain open Monday and Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights.

    Driveway access to businesses and properties will remain open.

    SH-358 Turnaround Closures

    The westbound turnarounds at Staples and Airline under SH-358 may be closed for pavement work on 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers may instead make a left turn at the intersections.

    All work is weather permitting. Lane closures are subject to change without notice.

    For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

    Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Holiday Special Section