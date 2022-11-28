TxDOT announces nightly closures for SH-358 (SPID) Ramp Reversal Project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced nightly closures of mainlanes, ramps and flyovers as part of the SH 358, or South Padre Island Drive Ramp Reversal Project.

According to a release from TxDOT, the closures include the eastbound SH-358 mainlanes, eastbound Airline Road exit ramp and the eastbound frontage road between Staples Street and Airline Road.

Workers will also close the SH-286 (Crosstown) flyovers to eastbound SH-358 on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The closures are needed for pavement work, the release states.

The closures are as follows:

SH-358 Eastbound Mainlane and Ramp Closures

The eastbound exit ramp to Airline will be closed 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m., and Tuesday. Drivers will be able to use the next open exit ramp and turnaround.



All eastbound mainlanes will close at Ayers Street on Wednesday and Thursday, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. All drivers will exit Ayers, continue on the eastbound frontage road, and may re-enter the mainlanes after Weber Road.

SH-286 (Crosstown Expressway) Ramp Closures

The flyovers from northbound and southbound SH-286 (Crosstown) to eastbound SH-358 will be closed Wednesday and Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights.



All northbound SH-286 drivers wishing to access eastbound SH-358 may use the Holly Road exit, travel north on the SH-286 frontage road to the SH-358 eastbound frontage road, and enter eastbound SH-358 at the next open entrance ramp.



All southbound SH-286 drivers wishing to access eastbound SH-358 traffic may use the Holly exit, use the turnaround at Holly, travel north on the SH-286 frontage road to the SH-358 eastbound frontage road, and enter eastbound SH-358 at the next open entrance ramp.

SH-358 Eastbound Frontage Road Closures

Frontage road closures will happen between Staples and Airline for pavement work, and one frontage road lane will remain open Monday and Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights.

Driveway access to businesses and properties will remain open.

SH-358 Turnaround Closures

The westbound turnarounds at Staples and Airline under SH-358 may be closed for pavement work on 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers may instead make a left turn at the intersections.

All work is weather permitting. Lane closures are subject to change without notice.

