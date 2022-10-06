TxDOT and Flatiron/Dragados reach formal agreement over new Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has reached a formal agreement with Flatiron/Dragados regarding the construction of the new Harbor Bridge.

Mark Williams, executive director of TxDOT, told members of the House Transportation Committee at the Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz International Center on Thursday that the formal letter agreement holds Flatiron/Dragados accountable to fix safety items at their cost and to TxDOT’s satisfaction.

As KRIS 6 News has previously reported the developer was issued a notice of default Aug. 16 after an independent engineer found several safety issues with the bridge.

Williams told committee members that the agreement keeps the notice of default in place.

