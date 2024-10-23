TxDOT: 19 serious pedestrian injuries and eight pedestrian deaths in Corpus Christi in 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) 66% of pedestrian serious injuries and fatalities occur at night.

Rickey Dailey, TxDOT's Public Information officer, added, "There were 19 pedestrian serious injuries last year in Corpus Christi, and unfortunately, there were 8 pedestrian fatalities."

Neighborhood News reporter Tony Jaramillo shared these statistics with some neighbors, like Robert Walton and Shiyeka Coleman on the Southside."It doesn't surprise me." When Tony Jaramillo asked why, Walton said, "We just have careless drivers nowadays."

"[Alot of] very close calls. They try to beat the traffic. We ask, 'Are you gonna stop, or are you going to go?' They get very close." Coleman said.

Walton prefers to walk to get around. He said he notices a lot of distracted drivers.

"The no texting and driving law was put to good use. A lot more people need to pay attention to that because that's what's causing a lot of the accidents," Walton said.

TxDOT said seasonal change is one of the biggest reasons October is dangerous for pedestrians. "The fall and winter months usher in shorter days and less light. Drivers may struggle to see pedestrians in the lower light conditions," Dailey said.

"Me, myself, I just try to be aware. It's kind of like if I was in a vehicle. You have to watch for your safety and the safety of other drivers," Walton said.

Dailey added, "Pedestrians also need to make eye contact with drivers. You need to look at the driver and make sure they see you. Don't assume that they're going to stop for you."

TxDOT officials said there is a new state lawthat says if a driver hurts a pedestrian who is in a crosswalk, the driver could be liable for a state jail felony.

