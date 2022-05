The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating the deaths of two women found Saturday afternoon. Police were called around 12:30 p.m. to the Windrush Apartments on Kostoryz Road for a welfare check.

That's when officers found the bodies of two women inside the apartment.

The victims’ identities have not been released, but the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CCPD.