Two organizations speak on the effects the Heartbeat Law will have on women

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Heartbeat law in Texas prohibits an abortion at 6 weeks, AVOW Texas and the National Latina Institute of Reproductive Justice say they are concerned with the result of this law.

Caroline Duble with Avow Texas said women have had to deal with a lot when it comes to reproductive rights.

"Resiliency can be very powerful in the face of the disasters we can't control," Duble said. "Which Texans are very used to, but we are very tired of having to be resilient in the face of disasters that our state has manufactured."

She said that it could be even more difficult for Coastal Bend women to get an abortion, many women had to travel to Houston, San Antonio or south to the Rio Grande Valley.

Paula Saldaña with the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice said she is worried what women could resort to due to the law.

"Having an abortion i know that statistically, there is no way in changing their mind, " She said, "That's what scares me that they are not going to have a safe place to do it."

Both women say they will do whatever they can to educate women across the region when it comes to reproductive rights.