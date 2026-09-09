Two officers rescue unconscious teen from stolen car after high-speed chase ends in fiery crash

Two police officers are being credited with saving a teenager's life after pulling him from a burning stolen car following a high-speed chase.

The incident began when officers spotted the stolen vehicle at the intersection of US-77 and Texas 44. Police say the driver ran a red light and sped away.

The chase ended when the car flipped multiple times onto an access road and caught fire.

Supervisor Danny Martinez and Officer Joshua Rodriguez immediately ran toward the flames. They broke a window and cut a seatbelt to pull the unconscious 18-year-old driver to safety.

The teen survived and is being treated for a broken back.

Investigators say the same driver had fled from state troopers in Corpus Christi earlier that day.