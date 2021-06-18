Two men arrested and charged with aggravated robbery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police arrested two men in connection with an alleged aggravated robbery.

19-year-old David Guzman and 17-year-old Matthew Henry were taken into custody by police on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 1:01 pm on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of S. Staples St. for an aggravated robbery. The victim advised that the suspects approached her, displayed a handgun and demanded personal property.

At approximately 2:57 pm Thursday, officers were notified that the stolen credit cards were being used at several businesses on the 5400 block of S. Padre Island Drive.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage from the stolen credit card purchases and a short time later officers observed the male suspects in the area.

Officers made contact with Guzman and Henry. Both suspects were positively identified by the victim and then were taken into custody.

The suspects were found in possession of the victim's stolen property, which was recovered and later returned to her. Officers also located two handguns as well as the suspect vehicle which returned as stolen from another jurisdiction, it was also recovered.

Guzman has been charged with aggravated robbery, credit card abuse, failure to identify as fugitive and another warrant from San Patricio County for parole violation for theft of a firearm, and five outstanding warrants from San Patricio County for burglary of a motor vehicle.

Henry was charged with aggravated robbery, credit card abuse, unlawful carrying of a weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle - stolen out of jurisdiction and an outstanding warrant for parole violation for intimidation.

