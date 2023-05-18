Two iconic Texas brands team up for new Dr. Pepper float ice cream

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Blue Bell and Dr. Pepper, two iconic Texas brands, have joined forces to create a new Dr. Pepper Float flavored ice cream just in time for the hot weather.

The new flavor will begin arriving in stores today, May 18, and will be available in the 23 states where Blue Bell Ice Cream is sold.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr. Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell Vice President, Sales, and Marketing.

“Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr. Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl.”

The new flavor will be available in pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024.

Executives with Dr. Pepper said it's important to preserve its Texas heritage, and they were very excited to team up with a fellow Texas-born brand to create this new delicious treat.