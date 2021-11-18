Two entrepreneurs are giving back to Coastal Bend kids

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two local entrepreneurs are making sure kids who want enhance their basketball skills have a place to train.

Culture Complex owner Corey Haywood and head skills trainer Marcus Ellison said they both played basketball together growing up in Corpus Christi.

Haywood said they didn’t have a facility or personal trainers when they practiced. Now, they have made it their mission to help kids in the Coastal Bend.

“So the goal was to come back to our city and just build something that we wish we had," said Haywood.

Haywood said in April, with some donations from the community, they were able to open Culture Complex training facility at 1918 S. Padre island Dr.

Ellison said training sessions are everyday starting at 6 p.m. and cost $30.

“I kind of try to keep the max amount of people limited so that everybody can get that good quality time and you know space so that they can develop their craft," Ellison said.

The practices spotlight physical and fundamental development.

“Sessions last an hour long and then we go into core work and then we go into different strength and agility circuits," said Ellison.

Ethan and Elijah Miranda have been training at culture complex since April and say Ellison has boosted their confidence and basketball IQ.

“They helped me think of like the right things to do during the game and what to do and when to do it," said Elijah Miranda.

The work has assisted Ethan Miranda with in-game situations.

“Reading the game has gotten so much easier like scoring so much easier, like everything literally slows down for you," Ethan Miranda said.

Haywood said their next goal is to create classrooms in the front of their training facility for kids of all ages.

“We want to be able to have tutoring for the kids before they have workout sessions, so they can come get tutoring," he said. "So our goal is to just have everything to give everything that we didn’t have."

