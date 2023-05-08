Two deceased people found inside a vehicle near Aransas Pass

An investigation is underway after two deceased people were found in an SUV Monday morning in Aransas Pass, Texas.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera confirmed two bodies were found inside a vehicle in a brushy area near the Moose Lodge on Farm Road 2725 and Hwy 361 in between Aransas Pass and Ingleside.

The sheriff's office has not identified the victims or released a cause of death.

Investigators have blocked off FM 2725 to motorists as they gather information. We also have a KRIS 6 News crew en route to get more details.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

