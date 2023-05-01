Two Corpus Christi residents accused of attempting to smuggle people in a minivan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi residents have been accused of trying to smuggle 13 illegal persons through Kinney County in their minivan on March 28.

According to the Facebook post made by the Kinney County Sheriff's Office, at around 4:20 a.m., officers of the Galveston Sheriff's Office pulled the vehicle over after they saw them driving without their headlights on.

The stop occurred just outside the entrance to Fort Clark Springs on Highway 90.

The drivers, Ryan Eugene Hendrix and Maria Dee Travis, are both facing 13 counts of felony smuggling.

