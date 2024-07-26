Two arrests made in the shooting death of former Golden Gloves champion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police have arrested two men in connection with last week's murder at La Armada Apartments.

C.C.P.D. announced via its website, ccpdblotter.com that officers arrested 41-year-old Rodolfo Silvas and 21-year old Xavier Reyna in connection with the July 19 shooting death of 22-year-old Patrick Cantu.

According to police, the three men were involved in an argument when one of the men pulled a gun and shot Cantu in the face.

According to court records, witnesses told police Cantu and his friend were moving into an apartment when an older Hispanic man came out of the apartment next door and began arguing with Cantu. Moments later, two more Hispanic men came out of the apartment. At some point, one of the men went into the apartment and grabbed a gun.

Moments later, the argument escalated and the older Hispanic male and the younger Hispanic male began chasing Cantu with handguns. That witness told police the men were running in the parking lot when the older Hispanic man shot Patrick in the face while the younger man shot Patrick but missed. A witness told police the two men then got into a blue four-door car and left.

Cantu, a 2019 Golden Gloves champion in the 140-lb. junior weight division, was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Amanda Rubio

On Thursday, deputies with the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force arrested Silvas at the Nueces County Community Supervision and Corrections Department on the 1900 block of Trojan Avenue and arrested him on a murder charge.

Deputies with the U.S. Marshals, along with the Corpus Christi Gang Unit and Corpus Christi K9 units found and arrested Reyna on the 3700 block of Tampa Court at the La Armada Apartment complex.

Silvas and Reyna are both being charged with murder. Silvas' bond has been set at $1 million while Reyna's bond has been set at $500,000.

Corpus Christi Police say this is an ongoing investigation. They ask anyone with information to call the Corpus Christi Investigations Division at 361-886-2840 or Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477).

