Two arrested in Bishop game room raid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Cloud Z smoke shop and game room in Bishop was raided on Wednesday by the Bishop Police and members of the Nueces County Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit (NCDA-CIU). The game room is located on the 200 block of E. Main Street in Bishop according to a press release from Bishop Police Department.

Owner Ramadandeep "Raman" Soodan and manager Jennifer Carbajal were arrested and taken to the Nueces County Jail and face multiple charges. The charges include Keeping a Gambling Place (Class A Misdemeanor), Gambling Promotion (Class A Misdemeanor), Possession of Gambling Device / Equipment / Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor).

This is said to be an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are expected to be made.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

