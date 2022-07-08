Turtle release brings hundreds to Mustang Island beach

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Some special friends were given a big send off at Mustang Island Beach.

On Friday, hundreds of people showed up to watch nearly a dozen sea turtles make their way back home.

These turtles had been recovering at the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK).

The ARK holds several events like this every year.

Four Loggerhead sea turtles and seven sea turtles were given the all clear to return to the wild.

Carolyn Kezar and her three grandchildren were among the big crowd at Friday's event.

She couldn't help but smile when she saw the turtles make their way into the water.

"It makes me feel excited for them and hopeful for them and that this earth can protect them."

It wasn't just the spectators who enjoyed Friday's release.

ARK program coordinator Alicia Walker said she loves attending these events, and couldn't have chosen a better spot for Friday's release.

"It's in between some of the passes, away from some of those fishing hot spots," said Walker. "So, these turtles don't get entangled or get into any trouble before they're able to get right back into the water."

The ARK wants to remind you that if you happen to find a turtle, do not touch it. Call 1-866-TURTLE-5, or 1-866-887-8535.

To learn more about the ARK and how to get involved or donate, click here.

