Turkey for the Troops happening this week

Posted at 5:20 PM, Nov 16, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mike Shaw will be handing out free turkeys to active and veteran military personnel Friday.

For the last five years, military members have lined up at Mike Shaw Toyota for the "Turkeys for Troops" event.

Shaw is a Vietnam veteran and says doing this for military members has been an incredible experience.

"The majority of the veterans that came through were from Vietnam and here they are, a whole bunch of guys back in the mid-late 60's," he said. "(We) got drafted, went to Vietnam, survived and came back home to the, you know, this area of the country and my interaction with them and their wives it was really special."

"Turkeys for Troops" runs from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday at his Robstown dealership located at 3232 I-69 Access Road.

