Tuloso-Midway ISD hosts annual State of the District luncheon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a time of reflection and looking ahead for the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District.

On Thursday, the school district held its state of the district luncheon.

School officials and the community gathered to discuss the success and challenges they faced over the last school year.

The school district also invited two state legislatures to hear their pitch for more school safety funding.

"If we would receive state funding so that every ISD in the state, regardless of their size, could fund a police force that would work for the ISD, that would be a significant improvement for school safety," said Superintendent Steve VanMatre.

VanMatre said the school district also wants to focus more on mental health among students.