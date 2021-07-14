Tuloso-Midway ISD celebrates first day of classes today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Tuloso-Midway ISD returned to in-class instruction this morning.

At the district's primary school, students had a 7:30 a.m. start today.

Teachers and staff at the district say they were excited to kick off another school year.

Assistant superintendent for leadership and learning Dr. John White says they have around 300 teachers at five campuses.

White says the teachers have done an incredible job preparing and planning for a safe return to classes.

To adjust to this school year compared to last, teachers are using a new system called Schoology which is a learning management system that brings technology into the classrooms and blends practices they have learned from remote teaching with in-school teaching.

Students, parents and teachers had the chance to meet up Tuesday night before classes began today.

"This summer has been kind of rough because of the COVID," said fifth-grader Joaquin Tierney. "Last year we were on Zoom a lot, so its good to see our teachers and the beginning of school.

"It's just gonna be exciting to meet the new kids."

Amber Watkins, the parent of third-grader Reese Watkins, says her family is ready for the start of the school year.

"I am excited to meet her teachers," Watkins said. "TM is a good district."

There are 3,812 students in the district enrolled throughout the five campuses. White says each campus is still registering students, so they expect that number to increase.

In-person learning resumed for the district in April.