Tuloso Midway ISD begins 2022-2023 school year Tuesday

Tuloso Midway ISD school board approved taking $5.5 million from the districts general fund balance to make improvements to the T-M athletic facilities. The biggest focus of the project will be to improve warrior stadium. The district will convert the field to turf, resurface the track, and improve the bleachers and press box. Along with a new facility, superintendent Steve VanMatre told us safety and security is another priority of the school district.

Superintendent Steve VanMatre said the district is making sure they’re up to date on security audits and focusing on training and drills. The district has hired a school resource officer.

“These are police officers that carry a gun. That can provide the first level of defense for us," said VanMatre.

He said the district is working to have this SRO officer at every campus to help keep everyone safe. Along with safety and security, VanMatre said one of their successful programs is called TMPM, which provides after school care for the primary and intermediate schools until 6:30 p.m. The program is free for employees and costs $95 for parents who are not employees.

The district said there's just over 500 teachers and staff preparing for 3800 students returning back to school Tuesday.

“We have over 600 transfer students. These are families that live outside of Tuloso Midway ISD, that recognize that TMISD really has some talented teachers," said VanMatre.

Start times for the school district are as follows:

Primary and Intermediate school begins today at 7:45 a.m.

Middle school and high school starts at 8:40 a.m.

