Tuloso-Midway Independent School District starts school Wednesday

Students at Tuloso-Midway Independent School District are returning to in class instruction.

The teachers and staff at the school district said they are excited to kick off another school year. Assistant Superintendent for Leadership & Learning Dr. John White said they have around 300 teachers at five campuses.

Dr. White said the teachers have done an incredible job preparing and planning for a safe return to classes. In person learning resumed at the school in April.

To adjust to this school year compared to last, teachers are using a new system called, “Schoology” which is a learning management system that brings technology into the classrooms and blends practices they have learned from remote teaching with in school teaching.

Tuesday night, students, parents and teachers had the chance to meet up before classes begin today.

“This summer has been kind of rough because of the Covid, last year we were on zoom a lot, so its good to see our teachers and the beginning of school. It’s just gonna be exciting to meet the new kids,” said Joaquin Tierney, who is entering 5th grade.

The feeling was shared by Amber Watkins, whose daughter Reese Watkins, is going into 3rd grade. “I’m excited are you excited?" she asked her daughter before orientation Tuesday. "I am excited," Reese replied. "We're excited to meet her teachers, Tuloso-Midway is a good district,” Watkins said.

There are 3,812 students enrolled throughout the five campuses. Dr. White said each campus is still registering students so they expect that number to increase.

The primary and intermediate schools have an earlier start at 7:30 a.m. Middle school classes begin at 8:20 a.m. and High school at 8:35 a.m.

