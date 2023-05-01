Tuloso-Midway High School hosts 16th annual CoastLife Credit Union Kidz Fest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local business celebrated their ability to give back to the Coastal Bend community by throwing a huge festival for young kids and their family to enjoy.

The 16th annual CoastLife Credit Union Kidz Fest was hosted at Tuloso-Midway High School on Sunday.

The free community event featured blow-up obstacle courses, a petting zoo, pony rides, food trucks and a special appearance by Dinos Alive exhibit.

Proceeds from the event go toward educational grants that help fund after school programs, supplies and equipment.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.