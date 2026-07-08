Trump floats Ted Cruz as potential Supreme Court pick amid speculation over vacancy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — President Donald Trump is publicly floating Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as a potential Supreme Court nominee, praising the senator's legal credentials and suggesting he would have little trouble winning Senate confirmation if a vacancy opens on the nation's highest court.

Trump made the comments during a speech about Trump Accounts, saying Cruz is the only person he can think of who could win 100 votes in the Senate.

"Somebody said would you ever appoint him to the United States Supreme Court because he is a brilliant lawyer Ted...I said he is the only one I can think of that would get 100 votes," Trump said.

Trump even joked that Democrats would back Cruz's confirmation — for their own reasons.

"All Democrats would vote for him because they want to get him the hell out of the Senate," Trump said.

The comments come as NPR published and then immediately retracted an article about Justice Samual Alito preparing to step down. The Supreme Court has announced no plans for a vacancy.

If a seat does open during Trump's presidency, Cruz could be among the names under consideration. Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices during his first term — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — helping cement the court's conservative majority.

For Texans, the speculation is a reminder that one of the state's own could eventually be nominated to one of the most influential positions in the country. For now, Cruz remains in the Senate, and any future nomination depends on whether a seat on the Supreme Court actually becomes available.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!