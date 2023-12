CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, during a regular patrol an officer in their Island Unit spotted a truck in the water near Mustang Island off Newport Pass Thursday morning.

Information is limited at the moment, the vehicle has not been reported lost or stolen but officials do confirm there was no one in the car.

A dive team is trying to get the car out of the water.

Bobby Gonzales

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated with any new information.