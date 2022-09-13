Trial begins Tuesday for man accused of stabbing Calallen teen inside Walmart

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Testimony begins Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of fatally stabbing a Calallen teen more than two years ago.

Jury selection wrapped up on Monday in the Billy Ferguson murder trial.

17-year-old Gabe Cooley was stabbed while inside a Calallen Walmart in August 2020.

Billy Ferguson, the man charged with Cooley's murder, told police hours later he was "mad at the world" the day of the stabbing.

Ferguson told police he grabbed a knife from the kitchen section of Walmart and randomly chose Cooley as his victim.

Phone recordings were played at a hearing in the 28th District Court this past July, and Judge Nanette Hasette proclaimed Ferguson as competent to stand trial.

