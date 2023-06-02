Trevino officially becomes Alice ISD Superintendent

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Alice ISD welcomed its newest leader Thursday Night. Anysia Trevino took over officially as the district's new superintendent. She has spent most of her career in education in the Rio Grande Valley.

Trevino was the assistant superintendent for human resources at La Joya ISD for several years. Most recently, she was the deputy superintendent for curriculum and instruction for Brownsville ISD.

She is replacing Carl Scarbrough, who announced his retirement back in February.

