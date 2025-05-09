Tragic accident claims two young lives in late-night crash in Live Oak County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — In a heartbreaking incident late Wednesday night, a vehicle crash northbound on Middle Road resulted in the deaths of two young passengers.

Investigators say a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Elias Chapa Jr., 19, of Kenedy, went off the road at 11:31 p.m. just northeast of County Road 103 on May 7.

According to initial reports, Elias Chapa Jr. was traveling with Marcos Chapa, 18, of George West, and a 12-year-old passenger when their vehicle veered off the roadway. Elias told investigating Troopers that he swerved to avoid a deer, leading the car to strike a nearby fence and roll over before coming to a stop upright.

Tragically, both Marcos and the 12-year-old male were ejected from the vehicle during the rollover and succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Elias was taken to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville to treat his injuries.

"Elias was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville for his injuries. While at the hospital, Troopers observed signs of intoxication in Elias and placed him under arrest, charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and transported to the Live Oak County Jail," stated Texas Department of Safety Staff Sergeant Rob Mallory.

The crash remains under investigation by Troopers from the Highway Patrol Office in George West.

