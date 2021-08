CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As you drive at Everhart and South Padre Island Drive this week, prepare for a traffic backup.

Work will begin Monday on the eastbound Everhart Road exit on SPID as it will be temporarily closed.

Also, the exit ramp closure will reduce the frontage road from two lanes to one.

The frontage road westbound will also be reduced to one lane as well.

Closures will continue through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.