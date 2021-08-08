TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures near intersection of Ocean Dr. and Airline

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi says their will be temporary lane closures near the intersection of Ocean Drive and Airline due to a traffic signal being knocked down during an accident Sunday morning.

Drivers should expect closures and possible delays until a temporary signal is installed.

The city lists the temporary closures and traffic changes below:

Airline Road, in the eastbound direction, will be closed to thru traffic at Gaines Street. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to turn left into Gaines Street and then turn right into Robert Drive to access Ocean Drive. Local access will be provided to residents along Airline Road between Gaines Street and Ocean Drive.

Ocean Drive, in the northbound direction, left-turn lane will be closed at Airline Road. Northbound thru traffic can continue free-flow through the intersection. Left turn traffic will be detoured to use the traffic signal at Robert Drive, and then turn left into Gaines Street to access Airline Road.

Ocean Drive, in the southbound direction, can continue with free-flow right turn and thru movements through the intersection.

Drivers are asked to be aware of work zone signs and follow the posted detour signs. In order to avoid delays, they ask to seek alternative routes to your destination.