Traffic Alert: Eastbound Everhart Road exit closed starting Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are heading to Everhart Road from the highway, expect delays on the eastbound exit as crews work on a water main repair.

Starting Monday August 30, the eastbound Everhart Road exit on SPID will be temporarily closed as a contractor begins repairs on the water mains located between Oakhurst Drive and Flynn Parkway.

The frontage road near the exit will be reduced from two lanes of traffic down to one lane. Additionally, the frontage road on westbound Everhart Road will also be reduced to one lane of traffic.

The closures will take place Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to adjust their route by taking the Weber Road or Staples Street exits during the scheduled maintenance times.

The city says at this time, water service will remain uninterrupted for those in the area.