Touch-A-Truck is coming to Alice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do with the kids during Spring Break?

The Touch-A-Truck event is coming to Alice at the Jimi Wells County Fair Grounds on Saturday, March 18th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Touch-A-Truck is a free, child safety and wellness event that gives kids an opportunity to see trucks and vehicles up close and from the inside.

This event will include:

Emergency Vehicles (ambulances, fire trucks, police vehicles)

Garbage trucks

Tractors

Excavators

Front end loader

Backhoe

Oiler

Zipper

Roller

R.E.A.L Vans

R.E.A.L Bus

Skid Steer

Food Truck vending

And more!

Contributed image

