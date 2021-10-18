TMISD trustees will meet again Tuesday on superintendent's fate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Tuloso-Midway ISD school board will meet again Tuesday to discuss the fate of the district's superintendent Rick Fernandez.

The board chose not to take action on Fernandez during executive session Friday night.

Tuesday will be the fourth time TMISD board members will discuss Fernandez's future with the district.

During the last three meetings, no action was taken.

An attorney for the school district said the board suspended Fernandez because of concerns about work performance.

Others say they believe it's retaliation for Fernandez exposing grade tampering which improved certain students' class rankings.

"If we're going to bring Dr. Fernandez back, then let's bring him back," former TMISD employee Janie Anguiano said. "But we need to hold him to the high standards of this district. If they're going to terminate him, then do so. Let's get moving. This district needs to heal."