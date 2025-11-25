Tips to keep your pets safe this Thanksgiving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Any pet owner who has ever stepped paw in a kitchen knows our four-legged friends are usually not far behind, waiting to see if a nibble of something yummy falls to the floor.

As Thanksgiving approaches, families are preparing to enjoy traditional holiday meals, but many popular Thanksgiving foods pose serious health risks to dogs and cats. Fatty holiday meats, stuffing containing onions and garlic, and other rich or sweet dishes can cause digestive upset in pets and lead to severe, potentially life-threatening complications.

Seasonings and herbs: A hidden danger

The turkey on your table is likely seasoned with garlic, onions, sage, and other herbs that can be toxic to dogs. Garlic and onions, in particular, can damage red blood cells and lead to anemia. Even small amounts of these ingredients can cause gastrointestinal upset, lethargy, and more serious complications.

Bones: A choking hazard

Turkey bones—especially when cooked—are brittle and prone to splintering. These sharp fragments pose a serious choking risk and can puncture your dog’s digestive tract, leading to internal bleeding or infection. Emergency surgery is often the only remedy, and it’s a painful and costly ordeal.

Skin and fat: Trouble for sensitive systems

Turkey skin is rich in fat and often soaked in butter, oils, and seasonings. Feeding your dog fatty scraps can trigger pancreatitis, a painful and potentially life-threatening inflammation of the pancreas. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and lethargy.

Diabetes and allergies: No doggy diet is alike

Dogs with diabetes or food sensitivities may react poorly to turkey, mainly if it’s processed or heavily seasoned. Allergens in the meat or additives can cause skin irritations, itching, ear infections, and digestive issues. If your dog has a known condition, it’s best to steer clear entirely.

The risks of turkey

Feeding your dog turkey could lead to:

Gastrointestinal upset (vomiting, diarrhea)

Pancreatitis

Choking or internal injury from bones

Toxic reactions from herbs and spices

Allergic flare-ups or worsening of chronic conditions

Safe, doggy-friendly alternatives

If you can’t resist sharing a bite with your dog this Thanksgiving, here’s a safer approach:

Remove all skin and visible fat

Rinse the meat thoroughly to remove seasonings

Offer a small, plain piece of white meat—no bones, no gravy

Better yet, prepare a dog-friendly dish with ingredients like plain pumpkin, sweet potatoes (no marshmallows!), or green beans. These are festive, nutritious, and safe when served plain.

Celebrate safely

Thanksgiving is about sharing love—not emergency vet visits. Keep your dog’s health in mind and resist the urge to share your plate. With a bit of planning, you can include your pup in the festivities without risking their well-being.