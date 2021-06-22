Tips to keep your catalytic converter from being stolen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — So what can you do to protect yourself against the theft of your catalytic converter?

Here are some tips that will reduce your chance of having it stolen.

Always park in a well-lit area close to building entrances.

Have a mechanic weld the converter to the frame of your vehicle.

And if you park in a garage, make sure the garage door is locked.

Install a vehicle alarm that's motion activated.

And engrave your vehicle identification number, or VIN, on your catalytic converter.

These tips should help lessen your chances your converter will be swiped.

