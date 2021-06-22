Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tips to keep your catalytic converter from being stolen

items.[0].videoTitle
Here are some tips to keep from having your catalytic converter stolen.
Tips to keep your catalytic converter from being stolen
Posted at 5:08 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 18:10:28-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — So what can you do to protect yourself against the theft of your catalytic converter?

Here are some tips that will reduce your chance of having it stolen.

Always park in a well-lit area close to building entrances.

Have a mechanic weld the converter to the frame of your vehicle.

And if you park in a garage, make sure the garage door is locked.

Install a vehicle alarm that's motion activated.

And engrave your vehicle identification number, or VIN, on your catalytic converter.

These tips should help lessen your chances your converter will be swiped.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education