Time running out to apply for short-term rental permits in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time is running out for short-term rental owners in Corpus Christi.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said owners have until Sept. 1 to apply for a registration permit for their properties.

It's part of the city's latest ordinance passed in late June.

It requires any property rented for less than 30 consecutive days to have a permit to operate.

The ordinance also amends the city's Unified Development Code (UDC) to allow short-term rentals with restrictions in single-family residential districts city wide, but not in single-family residential districts within the Padre/Mustang Island Area Development Plan area.

You can visit the city's website to learn more about the ordinance and how to apply for a permit.