TIDES program sets students up for success

A special partnership between Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and the Flour Bluff Independent School District is helping students succeed.

The teaching independence, determination and empowerment skills program, or TIDES helps area students learn job and life skills.

Students with Flour Bluff ISD's Ready, Set, Go program spent Tuesday morning learning all about college life and working on campus.

"I learn to hope that I get a job somewhere and I learn to make more friends," Sheyenne Madison, a senior with Flour Bluff High School said.

Senior Delayne Gatton said she hopes to continue taking part in this program.

"I like this program because I became friends with some of the college students," Gatton said.

Established in 2016, the TIDES program has helped 60 kids across the area.

