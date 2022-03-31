Thursday marks the 27th anniversary of Selena's murder

Thursday marks the anniversary of a tragic day in the history of Corpus Christi.

Tejano performer and hometown superstar Selena Quintanilla-Perez was murdered on this day 27 years ago.

Selena was shot and killed by her fan club president Yolanda Saldivar at the former Days Inn hotel on Navigation near Leopard in 1995.

SEE THE KZTV BROADCAST FROM THAT DAY HERE:

KZTV broadcast from day of Selena shooting A block 03311995

KZTV broadcast from day of Selena shooting clip 03311995

The Grammy Award-winning singer was just 23 years old.

Selena's fans visited places associated with her on Thursday.

Local fan Maria Reyes used to make yearly visits to Seaside Memorial Park, where the singer was laid to rest.

She said hasn't visited the site in a couple of years, but when she did visit Thursday, Reyes would give away Selena cups to people she ran into.

“She meant a lot to me,” she said. “I feel like she was family. Oh, I loved her songs, I loved her songs. I still listen to all her songs, all her dolls that -- collections. I miss her a lot. Selena will always live in my heart, all the time.”

Reyes said she plans to resume her yearly visits.