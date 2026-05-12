Thunderstorm rips through Flour Bluff, uprooting trees and cutting power to over 23,000 customers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A thunderstorm swept through the Coastal Bend, leaving downed trees, roof damage, and widespread power outages across Flour Bluff.

Residents on and around Skipper Drive woke up Monday morning to the sound of chainsaws after several trees snapped, were cut in half, or were uprooted from the ground overnight.

Valentina Gomez had a tree fall on top of her car during the storm.

"Honestly I thought it was a tornado. It, I mean that's how loud it was. I mean I'm from West Texas and I've heard the way tornadoes sound," Gomez said.

Anna Preston, who sustained damage to her roof and backyard, described a similar experience.

"It sounded like, uh, a tornado and the winds were like crazy, very crazy, knocked my tree down, my backyard's messed up. My dogs were flying everywhere. And the wind probably was about 70-80 MPH, worse than that, worse than Harvey," Preston said.

According to AEP Texas, the storm caused more than 23,600 customers across the Corpus Christi area to lose power. By 3 p.m., approximately 2,900 customers were still without electricity, with full restoration expected by 11 p.m.

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