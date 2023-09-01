Three Rivers ISD hosts community bond meeting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Three Rivers ISD superintendent met with the community to discuss what they would like to see in this year's bond election.

As KRIS 6 News reported earlier this week, the school district has been having issues with cracks in their building causing flooding and pests to come inside the school.

The school district is relying on the community to vote in November about the bond proposal.

The bond would allow the school district to be able to make repairs to the foundation of their junior-senior high school building.

The bond would also allow for an expansion of the agriculture building and welding booths, and the purchase of four buses for the district.

Matthew Garza is the finance manager for Three Rivers ISD. He said that the school doesn’t have money for the repairs.

"The water also gets in the band hall,” Garza said. “They get water that comes in there when it rains from the concrete outside, so we have sandbags. We've done some band-aid fixes, but it's nothing we can fix with the money that we have in the school and our annual budget."

The district said tax rates have decreased over the last four years.

The district expects the repairs to cost $18,000,000. They will meet again with community members in mid-September.

