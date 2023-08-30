Cracks in Three Rivers Junior-Senior High School raising concerns for administrators

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Rivers Independent School District is dealing with cracks in their building, which is causing a lot of concern for administrators.

Three Rivers ISD Superintendent Les Dragon said that this has been an ongoing issue.

Due to the crack in the building, the schools has been having issues with critters and flooding at Three Rivers Junior-Senior High School.

“Out in the hall, just outside this board room, where we had a bat flying around, swooping down, people had to duck,” Dragon said.

The school was built in 2013 and has been having issues since 2017.

“They tell me "Mr. Dragon; I have cracking in my flooring or it’s outside my floor,” Dragon said. “I can feel some of the heat coming through the building because as we saw in Coach Shepard’s classroom how I can put my hand in that crack. There is outdoor air getting into the building.”

He said that these cracks are causing a safety risk for student and teachers.

“We’ve looked at some of the sidewalks, the curb separation,” Dragon said. “I’ve stated earlier they’re not safe for our kids, for (the) elderly or even some of our students with mobility issues that happens to be in wheelchairs or crutches. There’s unevenness in the sidewalks in several of the areas.”

The school district said that they have no more funding to fix these cracks now they are turning to the community.

“We tried to be as reasonable as we could on what we needed,” Dragon said. “The beauty of this is that it goes to the voters. It’s not the superintendent, it’s not the school board, it goes to the voters of Three Rivers ISD.”

He said that the school district will be holding a community bond meeting on Friday to discuss ways to obtain funding to repair the cracks.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.