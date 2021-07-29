Three more cases of West Nile Virus detected in city

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Vector Control program is notifying the public of the detection of West Nile Virus in three mosquito pools scattered across the city.

The pools that were detected were found at the 400 block of Bartlett Ddrive Street, the 3300 block of Longview, and the 1000 block of Bobalo Drive.

West Nile is a viral disease spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Currently, there have been no reported human cases in Nueces County. The last case of a positive West Nile in Nueces County was reported by the Department of State Health Services was in 2021 and was found in a mosquito sample submitted to the Department of State Health Services by CCACS.

Infected individuals with West Nile Virus may experience fever, headache, body aches, and occasionally a skin rash on the trunk of the body and swollen lymph glands. Severe symptoms of West Nile Virus infection may affect the brain spinal cord.

The mosquitoes were trapped by the Corpus Christi Vector Control Program which has traps placed throughout the city to monitor the mosquito population. As a result of this positive mosquito pool, the Mosquito Management Response Plan will be implemented and will take the following preventative measures:

Spray 1/2-mile radius around the areas of the detection for three consecutive nights which will begin tonight. Code Enforcement, Vector Control, and Neighborhood Services personnel will attempt to locate any standing water in the affected neighborhood including examining abandoned properties. Vector Services will continue surveillance of mosquito traps in the immediate area for signs of the Culex and Tarsalis species of mosquito, the mosquito that carries the West Nile Virus.

Vector Control is reminding the public to keep themselves safe and help them by taking care of their property. Remember the 5 D’s of Defense:

DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.

DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.

DAWN, DAYTIME, and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime, and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.

DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

DOCTOR – Consult your physician if you feel sick after being bitten.

Please call 361-826-2489 if you wish to report abandoned property or high grass or standing water.

