Three local schools join together to test robots made by elementary students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three schools in Corpus Christi are teaming up to test out robots that local elementary students have been working on building for the past two months.

Garcia Elementary students were out at the natatorium Thursday testing out robots they built with the help of students at Cunningham Middle School at South Park and Moody High School.

"The end goal for our students is just to get that hands on experience in the innovation academy, working with hands on, engineering, robotics, teamwork, just all of those types of things," said Kimberly Wilburn, 5th grade Teacher and Robotics and STEM Coordinator.

This is the first time the elementary school has ever had a robotics team. The students will be taking the robots to compete against other schools in May.