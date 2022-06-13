Three teens charged with murder in Koepke homicide

Three teens are being charged with murder after 64-year-old Don McCullough was found dead in the 2500 block of Koepke on Thursday.

Corpus Christi Police Department gang unit officers took 18-year-old Romeo Salinas into custody on the warrant; 17-year-old Aaron Moreno and 19-year-old Santiago Paz already were in the Nueces County Jail on unrelated charges.

The murder warrants were issued Friday. Each was booked on a $500,000 bond.

According to a probably cause report obtained by KRIS 6 News on Monday, Moreno and Paz were arrested at 4:05 p.m. Thursday after police reportedly found the teens in possession of a controlled substance, which police identified as methamphetamine, during a traffic stop near S. Brownlee Boulevard and Laredo Street.

Police said when they arrived at the scene at about 12:03 p.m., McCullough was critically injured. He later was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further CCPD investigation found that a fight turned into an assault that eventually left the man unresponsive in the street.

CCPD said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before the officers arrived.

Anyone with additional information about this crime can contact detectives at (361) 886-2840. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online here.