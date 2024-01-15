Thousands without power as winter storm bears down on Coastal Bend

COASTAL BEND — The KRIS 6 Newsroom is receiving reports of power outages in Corpus Christi's southside.

Several viewers have reported power outages on Cimarron and Lipes and at Cimarron and Yorktown.

According to AEP's outage map, at 11:45am, there were 4,756 customers outages in the Corpus Christi area.

That number dropped to 2,809.

The largest number of outages are near Veterans Memorial High School, where there are 140 customers without power.

Also, the City of Rockport has 1,000 customers without power and Kingsville has 500 reported outages.

During an interview last week, AEP Texas Director of Communications Omar Lopez said it would have about 500 employees. Some of those would be on standby to fix outages while others would be in the office taking calls and answering questions.

