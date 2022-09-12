Thousands of bikers expected at this weekend's Conquer the Coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of cyclists will be riding around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

On Monday, city leaders announced open registration for the 20th annual "Conquer the Coast" event.

Thousands of people from near and far are expected to sign up for the bike riding event.

Bikers can sign up for one of three challenges: the 66-mile, 21-mile, or 10-mile race.

City officials like Mayor Paulette Guajardo and city manager Peter Zanoni are also taking part.

"It's very exciting, and it means a whole lot because this is a huge economic development driver for Corpus Christi," said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

Guajardo said than 1,200 riders are expected to take part this year, with approximately 60% of entrants to be from outside the area.

All of the proceeds go towards the Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

You still have time to sign up. Conquer the Coast is set for Saturday, Sept. 17.

