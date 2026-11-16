CORPUS CHRISTI — Changes are being made this year to a local Thanksgiving tradition.

For years, local attorney and philanthropist Thomas J. Henry has handed out free turkeys to families before Thanksgiving.

However, in a Facebook post Monday, the law firm announced it will not host a turkey giveaway this year.

Instead, the firm will donate to food banks across Texas through the Thomas J. Henry Feast of Texas initiative.

The firm said it hopes the donations will help food banks provide more than 6 million meals to Texans this holiday season.