This gator isn't worried about the rainfall

Rainy mornings aren't a bad time for all Coastal Bend residents.

A wily alligator at Aransas National Wildlife Refuge was making the most of the soggy conditions earlier Thursday morning.

This gator walked across the street in front of the park entrance looking for a place to stay wet.

And in the process - as this courtesy video taken by Jonny Giles of USFWS shows - that gator gets a chance to poach a mid-morning snack.

It didn't seem to bother the alligator that much.

But the same can't be said for the poor frog the gator found on the street.