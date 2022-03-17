Things to do: St. Paddy's Day and the weekend

St. Patrick's Day is filled with events for all folks looking to celebrate the greenest day of the year. Here's a list of events you can take part in on Thursday:

Cassidy's Irish Pub

Cassidy's Irish Pub, located at 601 N. Water St., is hosting a St. Paddy's Day Party and the Coastal Bend is invited.

From noon until 2 a.m., attendees can enjoy green beer, live bands, Celtic dancers and a performance from Corpus Christi Pipes and Drums.

Nueces Brewing Co.

The Nueces Brewing Co. is hosting a St. Patrick's Day Bingo event to give Coastal Bend residents a chance to test their luck.

On top of hosting bingo, attendees will have a chance to get some corned beef sandwiches, with a green beer on the side.

The night will end with a costume contest for those dressed in their best St. Patrick's Day attire.

Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson

Put on your green and head on down to CC Harley-Davidson for St. Paddy's Bike Night.

From 5:30-8:30 p.m., they will have live music from the Red Tide Band, free beer with the CC Harley Girls and food from Jacks Beachside Cookshack.

They will also have axe throwing as well as other activities including text-to-win raffles.

See below for more details.

House of Rock

The House of Rock is having a live St. Patrick's Day Punk Rock Party for those looking to get their rock fix for the night.

Öldie Häwn, Up Dog, New Ends, Static Affect are the bands lined up for the nights festivities, beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10.

Texas Jazz Fest

The two-day event kicks off Friday, March 18 at 5 p.m. and will run through Saturday, March 19 at midnight.

Organizers say the Texas Jazz Festival is the longest and largest free-running festival globally.

The festival will be held at Heritage Park, and three stages there will feature some of the best Jazz musicians from around the world.

There will also be plenty of food and market vendors, as well as arts and crafts for children.

Organizers want to remind all festival-goers that food vendors will be taking cash and credit cards, but tickets will still need to be purchased for all beverages.

Wearing face masks is encouraged, and due to limited seating this year, it is highly recommended to bring your own chairs.

​A free shuttle for attendees to and from the event will be provided by the the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority.

To use the shuttle, folks can park at the Corpus Christi City Hall. Paid parking near Heritage Park is also available.

For more information on the 60th Annual Texas Jazz Festival, visit their website or Facebook page.