These tips will help you beat the drought and save water

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has some tips on how you can help conserve water.

Indoor water use can be reduced by installing a low-flow shower head or ultra-low flush toilet.

If you don't have a low-flush toilet try this trick: put a plastic jug filled with water in the toilet tank.

Also, wash only full loads in your washing machine or dishwasher.

And turn off the tap when brushing your teeth or shaving.

Xeriscaping is one way to reduce your outdoor water use.

That involves using native or drought-tolerant plants in your yard.

Limit your watering to the morning.

Water only when your grass begins to show signs of stress.

And don't hose down your driveway or pavement, use a broom instead.