CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all love Juan Acuna’s dog-walking forecast.

And apparently we aren’t the only ones.

This video is from local pet owner Kyle Thomasson, who sent Juan this video of his puppies adorably reacting to seeing themselves in the forecast.

Thanks, Kyle for the video.

And any other pet owners are welcome to share their own videos with us as well.

Please send them to Juan.Acuna@kristv.com and we'll feature others in the future.