There's more to the Shrimporee than just food

There's plenty to do at this year’s Shrimporee.

The parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. It begins at the intersection of East Maddox Avenue and Commerical Street, and ends at Deberry Avenue. There also will be music: several bands will take the stage Saturday, including the Electric Cowboys, the John Cortez Band, and Ramón Ayala is playing at 10 p.m.

Sunday at around 12:30 p.m., there will be a Texas Showdown Dance Competition.

If you want to avoid the traffic, the Shrimporee has you covered.

There will be free park-and-ride available at the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, Compton Hall, Dollar General, Bank of America and First Baptist Church.

If you choose to park at the festival grounds, it's $5. The money benefits youth non-profits.