CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Westside Business Association held its annual "Taste of the Westside" community awards luncheon at the historic Galvan Ballroom on Agnes Street Thursday.

The Westside Business Association hosts annual "Taste of the Westside" community awards luncheon

The event helps raise funds for the non-profit organization while recognizing individuals and organizations that help promote westside businesses.

"Our goal is to get people to acknowledge that there is opportunities not only for growth from a residential side but for business opportunities for those individuals looking for small businesses to start and get them to understand there is a lot of history on this community," Alex Garcia, VP of Westside Business Association, said.

Among the honorees was our sister station KAJA-Telemundo, which received the Westside Business Association's Media Partner of the Year award. Anchor Nina Martinez accepted the award on behalf of the station.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!